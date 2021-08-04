Jake Johnson’s First Times

“First impression of Hannah Simone was that she was unsure of me and didn’t like me… probably still the same way now.”

One of our fave New Girl alums, Jake Johnson, stopped by to graciously share some hilarious stories about his First Times with us!

So, how did he land his first gig as a Yahoo! pop-up ad? What were his first impressions of his New Girl co-stars? And WHY does everyone seem to think he’s 50 years old?? (Hint: It has something to do with Max Greenfield spreading lies!) Watch the video below to find out!

If you can’t get enough of Jake, check out his new film, Ride The Eagle, that he co-wrote and stars in alongside D’Arcy Carden, J.K. Simmons, and Susan Sarandon.

