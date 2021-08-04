Is Origin Materials a Good Clean Energy Stock to Add to Your Portfolio? By StockNews



Origin Materials (ORGN), is an interesting stock with a lot of upside potential as it’s attempting to tackle a major challenge – reducing carbon emissions by creating plastics from organic biomass. Patrick Ryan breaks down whether the stock is a buy.Origin Materials (ORGN), is a carbon-negative materials provider. The company has developed a platform that converts carbon within non-food biomass into a material that provides practical utility. Carbon is captured during this conversion process, making ORGN quite the intriguing clean energy stock. Previously operating under the business name of Artius Acquisition, ORGN is based in West Sacramento. The company also has facilities in Sarnia, Canada. ORGN has incorporated 13 years ago. The company is square in the spotlight today and will continue to be in the future as capturing carbon is essential to a green future in which environmental sustainability is emphasized across the globe.



ORGN has mastered the commercialization of PET plastic that is plant-based. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Science and technology really have advanced to the point that it is possible to make plastic with plants. ORGN serves activated carbon, agriculture, tire filler, and carbon black markets.



