India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.79% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.79%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.79% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 1.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.75% or 121.40 points to trade at 2676.05 at the close. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) added 3.81% or 64.30 points to end at 1749.95 and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) was up 3.51% or 24.25 points to 714.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.47% or 39.40 points to trade at 1553.00 at the close. Titan Company Ltd (NS:) declined 2.21% or 40.60 points to end at 1799.60 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was down 1.83% or 5.55 points to 298.15.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.77% to 2675.75, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was up 3.74% to settle at 1749.80 and ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.58% to close at 714.75.

The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.14% to 1799.80 in late trade, Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.39% to settle at 18032.90 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.19% to 7754.95 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1255 to 465 and 20 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2062 fell and 1035 advanced, while 104 ended unchanged.

Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.51% or 24.25 to 714.65. Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.58% or 24.70 to 714.75.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.89% to 13.2125.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.15% or 2.75 to $1816.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.48% or 0.34 to hit $70.22 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.23% or 0.17 to trade at $72.24 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.12% to 74.158, while EUR/INR fell 0.16% to 87.9140.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.120.