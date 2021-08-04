How Diverse Is The Average HODLer’s Portfolio? By DailyCoin



How Diverse Is The Average HODLer’s Portfolio?



Cryptocurrencies are changing the landscape of investments as individuals look to eke out a profit in the industry.

Some investors hold a wide array of coins, while others are staunch believers in just a handful of projects.

Regardless of their portfolios, certain cryptocurrencies consistently form a portion of the average HODLer’s portfolio .

Some investors are not following the norm and have chosen to have a concentrated portfolio.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming mainstream following increasing adoption for their utility, and also for the unique opportunity that they provide to investors. During the bull run of early 2021, investors made staggering profits as several assets went on to set new all-time highs.

The multiplicity of investors has spawned several investment strategies as individuals work out the best method for them. Some investors hold a wide variety of digital assets, while others put all their eggs in one basket. However, there are some staples that are notably found in the portfolios of the average cryptocurrency HODLer across the board.

The Average HODLer’s Basket: BTC And ETH

In cryptocurrency terms, a HODLer refers to a person that holds their position, regardless of the price of the asset, while a portfolio refers to the collection of cryptocurrencies that an investor owns.

There is no fixed description as to what the average portfolio of a HODLer should contain, but from a cross-section of investors there are several certain similarities that can be gleaned.

The average HODLer’s bag is diverse to a certain degree, and almost always contains . Bitcoin is considered to be the king of cryptocurrencies and is the largest in terms of its market capitalization, as it commands a staggering 47.68% of the market share.

The reason Bitcoin is a staple in portfolios is because of the influence it wields over other cryptocurrencies. When BTC rises, so too do Altcoins, and given its first-mover advantage, plus the heavy institutional interest it currently enjoys, there’s no telling how high prices might become.

, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also has a prominent position in the portfolios of HODLers. Since its launch, Ethereum has established itself as the home of dApps, DeFi, and NFTs, and these serve as a testament to the extensive utility that it offers.

Stablecoins and Governance Tokens

One cryptocurrency type which features heavily in HODLer portfolios is stablecoins. Stablecoins such as USDT and USDC offer investors an opportunity to hedge and protect their assets from volatility.

Crypto HODLers tend to diversify their holdings to include a governance token which gives them voting power on a project. These tokens are more prevalent in DeFi projects such as SushiSwap, and PancakeSwap among others.

On The Flipside

Regardless of the type of portfolio an investor has, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by 2% over the last day.

Trading volume has fallen to $76.7 billion, but investors remain confident of a price rally in the future.

The Two Ends of The Spectrum

While the average HODLer likes to keep things balanced, a certain demographic prefers to hold a concentrated portfolio. Such a concentrated portfolio contains just one type of cryptocurrency, or cryptocurrencies of one particular class. This comes from a place of firm belief in a given project, but also comes with its own type of risks.

On the other hand, some investors cast a wide net with their holdings. They hold a portfolio that cuts across every kind of cryptocurrency in a way that seems almost like they’re playing the lottery with their holdings.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin