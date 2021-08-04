He’s All That: Addison Rae and Rachael Leigh Cook star in first trailer for Netflix remake of She’s All That

Netflix has unveiled a first trailer for He’s All That, its upcoming gender-swapped remake of the 1999 teen comedy She’s All That.

Singer and TikTok star Addison Rae stars as the lead character, Padgett Sawyer.

After a painful breakup, Padgett, a social media influencer, makes a risky bet to salvage her reputation and attempts to turn her “scruffy, antisocial” classmate Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan) into the new prom king.

Naturally, as explained in a logline released by Netflix, “things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL”.

The trailer, released on Wednesday, features Rachael Leigh Cook, one of the stars of the original movie alongside Freddie Prinze Jr, this time portraying Padgett’s mother. Kourtney Kardashian also makes a brief cameo.

The remake’s plot echoes that of the 1999 movie, in which Prinze’s character pledged to turn Cook’s character into their high school’s new prom queen.

That storyline in turns echoes the play Pygmalion (based on the Greek mythological figure of the same name), which inspired the musical My Fair Lady.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Addison Rae in ‘He’s All That’ (KEVIN ESTRADA/NETFLIX © 2021)

He’s All That is planned for release on 27 August in the US and in the UK.