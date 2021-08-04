Gwen Stefani Wears Blake Shelton Shoes

Alright, you probs know by now that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are married, together, the whole shebang.


Now, celeb couples tend to have a lot of ~interesting~ ways of showing their love for one another: From Travis Barker’s Kourtney Kardashian tattoo to Machine Gun Kelly wearing a vial of Megan Fox’s blood, it’s quite a list!


I would honestly just be happy if someone gave me flowers hahahahahah I’m so alone. 

So, behold this picture of Gwen walking in LA. All looks normal, right?

BLAKE SHELTON CUSTOM VANS!!!

As I was obviously quite taken by this, I did some serious investigative journalism™ and discovered that Gwen has had these shoes since at least 2017. In celeb years, this is approximately all eternity.


But that’s not all the Blake fashion tributes Gwen has! She’s got a “Shelton” necklace and once wore a white shell dress to the Grammys…because SHELton.


Anyway, would it be weird to get Vans with my own face on them? Asking for a friend.

