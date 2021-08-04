Grayscale Reveals $34.5 Billion Total Asset Under Management By CoinQuora

Grayscale Reveals $34.5 Billion Total Asset Under Management
- Grayscale recently published an update about the firm’s crypto AUM.
- The largest crypto-asset management firm now has $34.5 billion worth of AUM.
- Grayscale touched an AUM all-time high of $52 billion in April.
The world’s largest crypto-asset management, Grayscale, recently published an update about the firm’s digital assets under management (AUM). According to the latest release, the New York-based crypto asset management firm now has $34.5 billion worth of AUM.
08/03/21 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.
Total AUM: $34.5 billion$BTC $BAT $BCH
