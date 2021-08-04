Gold dips on dollar strength, Fed official’s rate comment

Article content

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday after the dollar firmed and remarks from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official signaled the possibility of bringing forward policy tightening.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,810.50 per ounce by 0110 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,812.40.

* Bullion prices rose more than 1% in the previous session after the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.

* Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022, and suggested the central bank could start cutting back on asset purchase program later this year.