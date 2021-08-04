Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.88% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.88%, while the index climbed 0.53%, and the index added 1.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.07% or 1.355 points to trade at 34.670 at the close. Meanwhile, Adidas AG (DE:) added 4.04% or 13.05 points to end at 335.75 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 2.08% or 2.65 points to 130.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 2.76% or 0.65 points to trade at 22.92 at the close. Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.05% or 2.02 points to end at 190.35 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.99% or 2.05 points to 204.35.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.39% to 76.760, Rational AG (DE:) which was up 2.83% to settle at 953.20 and Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.70% to close at 129.45.

The worst performers were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 5.81% to 5.126 in late trade, United Internet AG NA (DE:) which lost 3.03% to settle at 34.230 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 2.35% to 2.246 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.07% to 34.670, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was up 3.70% to settle at 47.040 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.64% to close at 125.400.

The worst performers were United Internet AG NA (DE:) which was down 3.03% to 34.230 in late trade, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which lost 2.35% to settle at 2.246 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.93% to 45.020 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 418 to 256 and 84 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adidas AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.04% or 13.05 to 335.75. Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.39% or 2.520 to 76.760. Shares in Rational AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.83% or 26.20 to 953.20. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.64% or 4.400 to 125.400. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; down 1.93% or 0.885 to 45.020.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.82% to 18.76.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.04% or 0.75 to $1813.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 3.00% or 2.12 to hit $68.44 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 2.36% or 1.71 to trade at $70.70 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.18% to 1.1839, while EUR/GBP fell 0.08% to 0.8514.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 92.267.