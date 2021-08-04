Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.88% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.88%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.88%, while the index climbed 0.53%, and the index added 1.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.07% or 1.355 points to trade at 34.670 at the close. Meanwhile, Adidas AG (DE:) added 4.04% or 13.05 points to end at 335.75 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 2.08% or 2.65 points to 130.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 2.76% or 0.65 points to trade at 22.92 at the close. Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.05% or 2.02 points to end at 190.35 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.99% or 2.05 points to 204.35.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.39% to 76.760, Rational AG (DE:) which was up 2.83% to settle at 953.20 and Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.70% to close at 129.45.

The worst performers were Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 5.81% to 5.126 in late trade, United Internet AG NA (DE:) which lost 3.03% to settle at 34.230 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 2.35% to 2.246 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.07% to 34.670, SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was up 3.70% to settle at 47.040 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.64% to close at 125.400.

The worst performers were United Internet AG NA (DE:) which was down 3.03% to 34.230 in late trade, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which lost 2.35% to settle at 2.246 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.93% to 45.020 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 418 to 256 and 84 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adidas AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.04% or 13.05 to 335.75. Shares in Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.39% or 2.520 to 76.760. Shares in Rational AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.83% or 26.20 to 953.20. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.64% or 4.400 to 125.400. Shares in Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) fell to 3-years lows; down 1.93% or 0.885 to 45.020.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.82% to 18.76.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.04% or 0.75 to $1813.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 3.00% or 2.12 to hit $68.44 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 2.36% or 1.71 to trade at $70.70 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.18% to 1.1839, while EUR/GBP fell 0.08% to 0.8514.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 92.267.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR