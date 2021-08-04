FTX Strikes 7-Year Deal With League of Legends’ Riot Games By CoinQuora

  • FTX exchange sponsors the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS).
  • The deal is seven-year sponsorship with Riot Games.
  • Previously FTX also entered a ten-year $210 million deal with TSM.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to make a wave in the Esports industry. The exchange reveals a seven-year sponsorship deal with the “League of Legends” Championship Series (LCS).

The seven-year sponsorship deal between Riot Games and FTX was announced in a tweet by LCS and a post on the “League of Legends” website.

