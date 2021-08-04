FTX Strikes 7-Year Deal With League of Legends’ Riot Games By CoinQuora

FTX Strikes 7-Year Deal With League of Legends’ Riot Games
- FTX exchange sponsors the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS).
- The deal is seven-year sponsorship with Riot Games.
- Previously FTX also entered a ten-year $210 million deal with TSM.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to make a wave in the Esports industry. The exchange reveals a seven-year sponsorship deal with the “League of Legends” Championship Series (LCS).
The seven-year sponsorship deal between Riot Games and FTX was announced in a tweet by LCS and a post on the “League of Legends” website.
We are excited to announce a seven-year partnership with @FTX_Official making them the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange of the #LCS
Learn more at: https://t.co/glrLC…
