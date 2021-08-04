FTX launching NFT sports platform, backs LCS esports league with 7 year deal By Cointelegraph

FTX is launching an NFT platform centered on sports and entertainment and has also stitched up a new sponsorship with professional esports league, the League Championship Series LCS.

According to Variety, FTX U.S. is teaming up with Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:) to create a “large scale” NFT marketplace that will target brands within the sports, entertainment, gaming, esports and charity industries to name a few.