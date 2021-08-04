France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.33% By Investing.com



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.33% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index gained 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Renault SA (PA:), which rose 3.98% or 1.28 points to trade at 33.59 at the close. Meanwhile, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) added 3.54% or 2.18 points to end at 63.73 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) was up 3.29% or 2.34 points to 73.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sanofi SA (PA:), which fell 2.26% or 1.95 points to trade at 84.50 at the close. Danone SA (PA:) declined 1.34% or 0.85 points to end at 62.78 and Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) was down 1.30% or 0.36 points to 27.37.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were SES (PA:) which rose 9.86% to 7.13, Renault SA (PA:) which was up 3.98% to settle at 33.59 and Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) which gained 3.54% to close at 63.73.

The worst performers were DBV Technologies (PA:) which was down 3.86% to 8.22 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 2.85% to settle at 5.93 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 2.27% to 7.740 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 312 to 280 and 87 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.02% or 0.45 to $1813.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 3.54% or 2.50 to hit $68.06 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 2.80% or 2.03 to trade at $70.38 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.16% to 1.1841, while EUR/GBP fell 0.09% to 0.8513.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 92.243.