Fortescue worker tests positive for COVID-19 at Western Australia site

Article content

MELBOURNE — Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday a maintenance contractor working at its Cloudbreak iron ore mine in Western Australia had tested positive for COVID-19 but that there had been no material impact to operations.

The maintenance worker was asymptomatic at the site between July 20 and 27 and is now isolating, awaiting further testing, Fortescue said in a statement. Operations have not been materially affected.

The state, home to Australia’s big iron ore miners including BHP Group and Rio Tinto, has avoided major COVID-19 outbreaks through quarantine and testing, and fast border closures when infections have emerged in eastern states.