Forget Naked Brand Group, Buy These 3 Intimate Apparel Stocks Instead By StockNews



Forget Naked Brand Group, Buy These 3 Intimate Apparel Stocks Instead



Naked Brand Group (NAKD) has become somewhat of a cult stock as many traders on Reddit’s WSB believe it has significant upside. The POWR Rating disagrees as it has a D grade. However, the Reddit traders are certainly correct that apparel sales should continue rising after being depressed for more than a year. Instead of rolling with the overhyped NAKD, consider the rest of the players in the space. Below, we provide a look at three of those stocks in Hanes Brands (HBI), L Brands (NYSE:) (LB), and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:).Naked Brand Group (NAKD) has become somewhat of a cult stock as many traders on Reddit’s WSB believe it has significant upside. The POWR Rating disagrees as it has a D grade.



