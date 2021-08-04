Forget Naked Brand Group, Buy These 3 Intimate Apparel Stocks Instead By StockNews

© Reuters. Forget Naked Brand Group, Buy These 3 Intimate Apparel Stocks Instead
Naked Brand Group (NAKD) has become somewhat of a cult stock as many traders on Reddit’s WSB believe it has significant upside. The POWR Rating disagrees as it has a D grade. However, the Reddit traders are certainly correct that apparel sales should continue rising after being depressed for more than a year. Instead of rolling with the overhyped NAKD, consider the rest of the players in the space. Below, we provide a look at three of those stocks in Hanes Brands (HBI), L Brands (NYSE:) (LB), and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:).Naked Brand Group (NAKD) has become somewhat of a cult stock as many traders on Reddit’s WSB believe it has significant upside. The POWR Rating disagrees as it has a D grade.
 
However, the Reddit traders are certainly correct that apparel sales should continue rising after being depressed for more than a year.
 
Instead of rolling with the overhyped NAKD, consider the rest of the players in the space. Below, we provide a look at three of those stocks in Hanes Brands (HBI), L Brands (LB), and Gildan Activewear (GIL).
 
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.