Foreign miners in Chile warn lawmakers fresh royalties would hammer competitiveness

Article content SANTIAGO — Foreign companies operating in world top copper miner Chile on Wednesday asked lawmakers to rewrite a controversial bill that would slap royalties on their sales, warning the fresh taxes could squander their competitiveness and future investment plans. The royalty bill has gained momentum this year as prices of the red metal – critical for its use in construction and automaking industries – have soared amid a nascent global recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

Article content Smaller miners with annual production under 100,000 tonnes in particular warned that they would be disproportionately impacted given their higher operating costs. Giancarlo Bruno, chief executive of Mantos Copper – a consortium run by UK investment firm Audley Capital Advisors and Orion Mine Finance – warned the bill as written could force the closure some such projects, and urged lawmakers to consider a “new formula,” noting that there was still room for higher taxes on margins rather than sales. Proponents of the bill, which proposes a base rate royalty of 3% on copper and lithium sales that would increase alongside global prices, say proceeds are urgently needed to underwrite social programs for Chileans suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.