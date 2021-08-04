European stocks extend record run on earnings optimism

Article content

European shares notched fresh highs on Wednesday as investors focused on upbeat quarterly earnings and a strong rebound in merger activity despite concerns about the global spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

By 0717 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% in its third day of record gains.

Economically sensitive sectors such as travel and leisure and automakers were the top gainers, while tech stocks rebounded after losses on Tuesday.

Coffee company JDE Peet’s jumped 5.9% on reporting better-than-expected operating profit for the first half of 2021.