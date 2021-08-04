Euro zone business surged in July but price pressures and COVID weigh

Article content LONDON — Euro zone business activity raced ahead last month, expanding at its fastest pace in 15 years, as the lifting of more coronavirus restrictions and an accelerated vaccine drive injected life into the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed. But supply chain disruptions and labor shortages meant input prices surged at the fastest rate in over two decades and fears of further curbs to contain the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 from spreading hit optimism.

Article content IHS Markit’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, climbed to 60.2 last month from June’s 59.5, its highest level since June 2006, well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, though slightly below a 60.6 “flash” estimate. “Europe’s service sector is springing back into life. Easing virus restrictions and further vaccination progress are boosting demand for a wide variety of activities, especially in tourism, travel and hospitality,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. With more of the services industry reopening, the sector’s PMI index rose to 59.8 from 58.3 in June, below the preliminary estimate of 60.4 but still its highest final reading since June 2006.