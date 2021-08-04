Ethereum London Hard Fork to Go Live Tomorrow on August 5, 2021 By CoinQuora



Ethereum London Hard Fork to Go Live Tomorrow on August 5, 2021



London Hard Fork event will occur on August 5, 2021.

The event will mainly occur at block height 12,965,000 within the same day.

Binance and OKEx exchanges are also preparing themselves.

Finally, the much-awaited Ethereum London Hard Fork implementation has been timed. It will go live on August 5, 2021. Notably, if the time is due, the event will mainly occur at block height 12,965,000 within the same day.

With this upcoming event, Ethereum will eventually go through the hard fork in two distinct ways. In this essence, the ETH chain would split to enable networks to battle with new tokens or there will not be the issuance of new tokens.

During that time, most exchanges would begin to take withdrawals and deposits again for ETH and ERC20 tokens. Specifically, all these will occur right after the hard fork event. As the Ethereum community is waiting for the hard fork, several exchanges are also preparing …

