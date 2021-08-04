Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $2,744.09 by 18:02 (22:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 21.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $318.04B, or 19.42% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,462.32 to $2,744.09 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 17.99%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $23.75B or 29.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,269.1509 to $2,744.3896 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 37.15% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,936.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.21% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0000 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.04%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $747.73B or 45.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.00B or 3.79% of the total cryptocurrency market value.