EOG Resources Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – EOG Resources (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

EOG Resources announced earnings per share of $1.73 on revenue of $4.14B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $4.05B.

EOG Resources shares are up 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 19.60% from its 52 week high of $87.99 set on June 7. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 14.68% from the start of the year.

EOG Resources follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

EOG Resources’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on Friday, who reported EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $67.74B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $64.64B.

Chevron had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $1.71 on revenue of $37.6B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $36.33B.

