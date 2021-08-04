Electronic Arts Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Electronic Arts announced earnings per share of $0.71 on revenue of $1.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6244 on revenue of $1.28B.

Electronic Arts shares are down 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.94% from its 52 week high of $150.30 set on January 25. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 14.68% from the start of the year.

Electronic Arts follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

Electronic Arts’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on July 27, who reported EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecasts EPS of $19.33 on revenue of $56.19B.

Facebook had beat expectations on July 28 with second quarter EPS of $3.61 on revenue of $29.08B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.04 on revenue of $27.85B.

