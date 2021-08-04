Dollar swings with yields in markets nervous ahead of jobs data

Matilda Colman
NEW YORK — The dollar recovered quickly

from a fall on Wednesday when comments from a top U.S. Federal

Reserve official appeared to suggest that the central bank may

reduce support for the improving economy more quickly than

widely thought.

The official’s bullish comments on the U.S. economy

triggered a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and turned currency

market attention away from the release, just two hours earlier,

of an unexpectedly weak private employment report.

The dollar swung from being down 0.3% for the day to up

0.3%on the opposing clues on whether the U.S. will see strong

economic growth and higher interest rates or a serious drag from

the coronavirus pandemic.

The ADP National Employment Report was seen as possibly

foreshadowing softness in jobs data due on Friday from the

American government.

The currency markets have been expecting Friday’s non-farm

payrolls report to be the next big catalyst for exchange rates,

followed by comments expected at a symposium of central bankers

at the end of this month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

At mid-day in New York, the dollar index against major

currencies was up 0.3% to 92.268.

The Japanese yen, often seen as a competing safe haven, was

a big beneficiary of the dollar’s initial fall on the ADP report

and gained to 108.77 per dollar, but couldn’t hold the break

below 109. The dollar was last trading at 109.54 yen, up 0.5%.

The euro and British pound also swung against the greenback.

The euro was last trading at $1.1836, off 0.2% for the

day. Sterling was down 0.1% to $1.3903.

The initial downdraft came when the ADP National Employment

Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased about half as much

as economists had expected, likely constrained by shortages of

workers and raw materials.

“It was a fairly big disappointment,” said Mazen Issa,

senior currency strategist at TD Securities.

The ADP report has a mixed record of predicting the

government report, Issa said, but added, “the miss is

substantial enough that the markets may be a little bit more

nervous going into Friday’s report.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policy makers

have recently emphasized that upcoming employment reports will

be critical to the board’s decisions about when and how to cut

back on support for the economy.

The dollar has lost value in recent weeks as declining

yields have made strategists question whether the U.S. economy

will grow as much as they had expected in light of the spread of

the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

The New Zealand dollar made strong gains for the second

consecutive day, after a drop in unemployment in the country

raised expectations that rate hikes could begin within weeks.

The kiwi was last up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, at

$0.7044.

The country’s central bank had said on Tuesday it would soon

begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards,

as it tries to control an inflated housing market.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 8% to

$2,706.17 ahead of an upcoming change in the Ethereum

blockchain network that will take some tokens out of

circulation.

Bitcoin rose 3% to $39,421.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:21PM (1621 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.2680 92.0360 +0.27% 2.542% +92.3110 +91.8140

Euro/Dollar $1.1836 $1.1865 -0.24% -3.13% +$1.1899 +$1.1833

Dollar/Yen 109.5400 109.0300 +0.47% +6.02% +109.6700 +108.7250

Euro/Yen 129.64 129.35 +0.22% +2.14% +129.8100 +129.1500

Dollar/Swiss 0.9066 0.9041 +0.29% +2.49% +0.9076 +0.9019

Sterling/Dollar $1.3903 $1.3914 -0.07% +1.77% +$1.3957 +$1.3899

Dollar/Canadian 1.2548 1.2535 +0.09% -1.47% +1.2562 +1.2516

Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7393 -0.23% -4.11% +$0.7426 +$0.7370

Euro/Swiss 1.0731 1.0726 +0.05% -0.70% +1.0740 +1.0724

Euro/Sterling 0.8512 0.8529 -0.20% -4.76% +0.8532 +0.8506

NZ $0.7044 $0.7019 +0.37% -1.89% +$0.7088 +$0.7018

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.8355 8.8215 +0.19% +2.92% +8.8480 +8.7780

Euro/Norway 10.4596 10.4650 -0.05% -0.07% +10.4778 +10.4180

Dollar/Sweden 8.6101 8.5979 -0.14% +5.05% +8.6126 +8.5666

Euro/Sweden 10.1908 10.2049 -0.14% +1.14% +10.2130 +10.1838

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in

London; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

