Dollar swings with yields in markets nervous ahead of jobs data

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar recovered quickly
from a fall on Wednesday when comments from a top U.S. Federal
Reserve official appeared to suggest that the central bank may
reduce support for the improving economy more quickly than
widely thought.
The official’s bullish comments on the U.S. economy
triggered a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and turned currency
market attention away from the release, just two hours earlier,
of an unexpectedly weak private employment report.
The dollar swung from being down 0.3% for the day to up
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
0.3%on the opposing clues on whether the U.S. will see strong
economic growth and higher interest rates or a serious drag from
the coronavirus pandemic.
The ADP National Employment Report was seen as possibly
foreshadowing softness in jobs data due on Friday from the
American government.
The currency markets have been expecting Friday’s non-farm
payrolls report to be the next big catalyst for exchange rates,
followed by comments expected at a symposium of central bankers
at the end of this month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
At mid-day in New York, the dollar index against major
currencies was up 0.3% to 92.268.
The Japanese yen, often seen as a competing safe haven, was
a big beneficiary of the dollar’s initial fall on the ADP report
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
and gained to 108.77 per dollar, but couldn’t hold the break
below 109. The dollar was last trading at 109.54 yen, up 0.5%.
The euro and British pound also swung against the greenback.
The euro was last trading at $1.1836, off 0.2% for the
day. Sterling was down 0.1% to $1.3903.
The initial downdraft came when the ADP National Employment
Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased about half as much
as economists had expected, likely constrained by shortages of
workers and raw materials.
“It was a fairly big disappointment,” said Mazen Issa,
senior currency strategist at TD Securities.
The ADP report has a mixed record of predicting the
government report, Issa said, but added, “the miss is
substantial enough that the markets may be a little bit more
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
nervous going into Friday’s report.”
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policy makers
have recently emphasized that upcoming employment reports will
be critical to the board’s decisions about when and how to cut
back on support for the economy.
The dollar has lost value in recent weeks as declining
yields have made strategists question whether the U.S. economy
will grow as much as they had expected in light of the spread of
the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
The New Zealand dollar made strong gains for the second
consecutive day, after a drop in unemployment in the country
raised expectations that rate hikes could begin within weeks.
The kiwi was last up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, at
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
$0.7044.
The country’s central bank had said on Tuesday it would soon
begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards,
as it tries to control an inflated housing market.
Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 8% to
$2,706.17 ahead of an upcoming change in the Ethereum
blockchain network that will take some tokens out of
circulation.
Bitcoin rose 3% to $39,421.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 12:21PM (1621 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.2680 92.0360 +0.27% 2.542% +92.3110 +91.8140
Euro/Dollar $1.1836 $1.1865 -0.24% -3.13% +$1.1899 +$1.1833
Dollar/Yen 109.5400 109.0300 +0.47% +6.02% +109.6700 +108.7250
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Euro/Yen 129.64 129.35 +0.22% +2.14% +129.8100 +129.1500
Dollar/Swiss 0.9066 0.9041 +0.29% +2.49% +0.9076 +0.9019
Sterling/Dollar $1.3903 $1.3914 -0.07% +1.77% +$1.3957 +$1.3899
Dollar/Canadian 1.2548 1.2535 +0.09% -1.47% +1.2562 +1.2516
Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7393 -0.23% -4.11% +$0.7426 +$0.7370
Euro/Swiss 1.0731 1.0726 +0.05% -0.70% +1.0740 +1.0724
Euro/Sterling 0.8512 0.8529 -0.20% -4.76% +0.8532 +0.8506
NZ $0.7044 $0.7019 +0.37% -1.89% +$0.7088 +$0.7018
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.8355 8.8215 +0.19% +2.92% +8.8480 +8.7780
Euro/Norway 10.4596 10.4650 -0.05% -0.07% +10.4778 +10.4180
Dollar/Sweden 8.6101 8.5979 -0.14% +5.05% +8.6126 +8.5666
Euro/Sweden 10.1908 10.2049 -0.14% +1.14% +10.2130 +10.1838
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in
London; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.