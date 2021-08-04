Dollar rebound holds as yields steady ahead of jobs data

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar held gains on
Wednesday after a quick recovery from an earlier fall as markets
chose to focus on a suggestion from a top U.S. Federal Reserve
official that the central bank may reduce support for the
improving economy more quickly than widely thought.
The bullish comments on the U.S. economy, by Fed Vice Chair
Richard Clarida, triggered a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and
turned market attention away from the release two hours earlier
of an unexpectedly weak private employment report that had
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
driven the dollar down.
The dollar swung from being down 0.3% for the day to up
0.3%on the opposing clues on whether the United States will see
strong economic growth and higher interest rates or a serious
drag from the coronavirus pandemic.
The ADP National Employment Report was seen as possibly
foreshadowing softness in July jobs data due on Friday. But
there were doubts about its value as a predictor and another
report showed U.S. service industry activity jumping to a record
high in July.
The currency markets have been expecting Friday’s non-farm
payrolls report to be the next big catalyst for exchange rates,
followed by comments expected at a symposium of central bankers
at the end of this month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
In the afternoon in New York, the dollar index against major
currencies was up 0.2% to 92.246.
The Japanese yen, often seen as a competing safe haven, was
a big beneficiary of the dollar’s initial fall on the ADP report
and gained to 108.77 per dollar, but couldn’t hold its break
below 109. The dollar was last trading at 109.45 yen, up 0.4%.
The euro and British pound also swung against the greenback.
The euro was last trading at $1.1840, off 0.2% for the
day. Sterling was down 0.2% to $1.3889.
The initial downdraft came when the ADP report showed U.S.
private payrolls increased about half as much as economists had
expected, likely constrained by shortages of workers and raw
materials.
“It was a fairly big disappointment,” said Mazen Issa,
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
senior currency strategist at TD Securities.
The ADP report has a mixed record of predicting the
government report, Issa said, but added, “the miss is
substantial enough that the markets may be a little bit more
nervous going into Friday’s report.”
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policy makers
have recently emphasized that upcoming employment reports will
be critical to the board’s decisions about when and how to cut
back on support for the economy.
Fed policy maker Robert Kaplan told Reuters on Wednesday
that more “progress” in the July and August jobs reports would
be reason to start pulling back on bond purchases “soon.”
The dollar has lost value in recent weeks as declining
yields made strategists question whether the U.S. economy will
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
grow as much as they had expected in light of the spread of the
highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 7% to $2,690
ahead of an upcoming change in the Ethereum
blockchain network that will take some tokens out of
circulation.
Bitcoin rose 4% to $39,640.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:14PM (1914 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.2460 92.0360 +0.24% 2.517% +92.3110 +91.8140
Euro/Dollar $1.1840 $1.1865 -0.21% -3.09% +$1.1899 +$1.1833
Dollar/Yen 109.4500 109.0300 +0.39% +5.94% +109.6700 +108.7250
Euro/Yen 129.58 129.35 +0.18% +2.10% +129.8100 +129.1500
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Dollar/Swiss 0.9062 0.9041 +0.25% +2.45% +0.9076 +0.9019
Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3914 -0.18% +1.67% +$1.3957 +$1.3889
Dollar/Canadian 1.2549 1.2535 +0.12% -1.45% +1.2562 +1.2516
Aussie/Dollar $0.7381 $0.7393 -0.14% -4.02% +$0.7426 +$0.7370
Euro/Swiss 1.0728 1.0726 +0.02% -0.73% +1.0740 +1.0724
Euro/Sterling 0.8522 0.8529 -0.08% -4.64% +0.8532 +0.8506
NZ $0.7045 $0.7019 +0.41% -1.86% +$0.7088 +$0.7018
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.8365 8.8215 +0.15% +2.89% +8.8480 +8.7780
Euro/Norway 10.4630 10.4650 -0.02% -0.04% +10.4778 +10.4180
Dollar/Sweden 8.6058 8.5979 -0.15% +4.99% +8.6126 +8.5666
Euro/Sweden 10.1894 10.2049 -0.15% +1.12% +10.2130 +10.1838
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in
London; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sonya Hepinstall)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.