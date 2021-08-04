Dollar rebound holds as yields steady ahead of jobs data

NEW YORK — The dollar held gains on

Wednesday after a quick recovery from an earlier fall as markets

chose to focus on a suggestion from a top U.S. Federal Reserve

official that the central bank may reduce support for the

improving economy more quickly than widely thought.

The bullish comments on the U.S. economy, by Fed Vice Chair

Richard Clarida, triggered a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and

turned market attention away from the release two hours earlier

of an unexpectedly weak private employment report that had

driven the dollar down.

The dollar swung from being down 0.3% for the day to up

0.3%on the opposing clues on whether the United States will see

strong economic growth and higher interest rates or a serious

drag from the coronavirus pandemic.

The ADP National Employment Report was seen as possibly

foreshadowing softness in July jobs data due on Friday. But

there were doubts about its value as a predictor and another

report showed U.S. service industry activity jumping to a record

high in July.

The currency markets have been expecting Friday’s non-farm

payrolls report to be the next big catalyst for exchange rates,

followed by comments expected at a symposium of central bankers

at the end of this month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In the afternoon in New York, the dollar index against major

currencies was up 0.2% to 92.246.

The Japanese yen, often seen as a competing safe haven, was

a big beneficiary of the dollar’s initial fall on the ADP report

and gained to 108.77 per dollar, but couldn’t hold its break

below 109. The dollar was last trading at 109.45 yen, up 0.4%.

The euro and British pound also swung against the greenback.

The euro was last trading at $1.1840, off 0.2% for the

day. Sterling was down 0.2% to $1.3889.

The initial downdraft came when the ADP report showed U.S.

private payrolls increased about half as much as economists had

expected, likely constrained by shortages of workers and raw

materials.

“It was a fairly big disappointment,” said Mazen Issa,

senior currency strategist at TD Securities.

The ADP report has a mixed record of predicting the

government report, Issa said, but added, “the miss is

substantial enough that the markets may be a little bit more

nervous going into Friday’s report.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policy makers

have recently emphasized that upcoming employment reports will

be critical to the board’s decisions about when and how to cut

back on support for the economy.

Fed policy maker Robert Kaplan told Reuters on Wednesday

that more “progress” in the July and August jobs reports would

be reason to start pulling back on bond purchases “soon.”

The dollar has lost value in recent weeks as declining

yields made strategists question whether the U.S. economy will

grow as much as they had expected in light of the spread of the

highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 7% to $2,690

ahead of an upcoming change in the Ethereum

blockchain network that will take some tokens out of

circulation.

Bitcoin rose 4% to $39,640.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:14PM (1914 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.2460 92.0360 +0.24% 2.517% +92.3110 +91.8140

Euro/Dollar $1.1840 $1.1865 -0.21% -3.09% +$1.1899 +$1.1833

Dollar/Yen 109.4500 109.0300 +0.39% +5.94% +109.6700 +108.7250

Euro/Yen 129.58 129.35 +0.18% +2.10% +129.8100 +129.1500

Dollar/Swiss 0.9062 0.9041 +0.25% +2.45% +0.9076 +0.9019

Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3914 -0.18% +1.67% +$1.3957 +$1.3889

Dollar/Canadian 1.2549 1.2535 +0.12% -1.45% +1.2562 +1.2516

Aussie/Dollar $0.7381 $0.7393 -0.14% -4.02% +$0.7426 +$0.7370

Euro/Swiss 1.0728 1.0726 +0.02% -0.73% +1.0740 +1.0724

Euro/Sterling 0.8522 0.8529 -0.08% -4.64% +0.8532 +0.8506

NZ $0.7045 $0.7019 +0.41% -1.86% +$0.7088 +$0.7018

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.8365 8.8215 +0.15% +2.89% +8.8480 +8.7780

Euro/Norway 10.4630 10.4650 -0.02% -0.04% +10.4778 +10.4180

Dollar/Sweden 8.6058 8.5979 -0.15% +4.99% +8.6126 +8.5666

Euro/Sweden 10.1894 10.2049 -0.15% +1.12% +10.2130 +10.1838

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in

London; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sonya Hepinstall)

