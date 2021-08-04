Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.24% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 2.24%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 2.24% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which rose 4.78% or 27.9 points to trade at 611.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Orsted A/S (CSE:) added 3.04% or 28.40 points to end at 963.20 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 2.68% or 6.4 points to 245.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.16% or 9.6 points to trade at 815.0 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 0.55% or 1.3 points to end at 237.0 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 0.48% or 4.0 points to 836.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 95 to 48 and 24 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 2.88% or 2.03 to $68.53 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 2.15% or 1.56 to hit $70.85 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.19% or 3.50 to trade at $1810.60 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.24% to 6.2833, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.287.