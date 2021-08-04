Daniel Radcliffe Would Play Sirius In Harry Potter Reboot

“I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes.”
Well, he recently thought about which Harry Potter characters he would play if there was a reboot and his answer was quite interesting.
“I would probably want to go with like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin,” Radcliffe said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Those were always the two characters that I was like, ‘They’re great.’ ”
Sirius Black was one of the main characters in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. In the film, he was revealed to be Potter’s godfather.
The role was played by Gary Oldman and actor David Thewlis portrayed the new Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Remus Lupin.
Lupin’s character also came to prominence in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Radcliffe admitted that he might’ve been a little bit “biased” when choosing those two roles to play.
“I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people,” he said. “And they’re like some of my favorite memories.”
If you ask me, Radcliffe would make a great Sirius Black or Remus Lupin. He just has a way of making every role his own!
