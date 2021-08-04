CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – CVS Health Corp (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B.

CVS Health Corp shares are up 22% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.30% from its 52 week high of $90.61 set on May 24. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.76% from the start of the year.

CVS Health Corp follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

CVS Health Corp’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

