Crypto.com Appoints Henrik Johansson in Response to Rapid Growth By CoinQuora

Crypto.com has just announced the appointment of a new Global Head of Growth, Henrik Johansson. He is part of the 1,500 new employee additions the firm has made in response to its rapid growth to over 10 million users in just one year.

The valuable employee hire comes at an important time as Crypto.com reaches multiple #1 app rankings in key markets during Q2 2021. Henrik will be bringing years of experience working with internet industry giants such as Spotify, where he led key global Growth teams for eight years. Most recently he was working as Head of Global User Growth.

