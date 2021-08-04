Clever user makes $80K profit in CryptoPunk ‘smash and grab’ By Cointelegraph

Clever user makes $80K profit in CryptoPunk ‘smash and grab’
A crypto user was able to net roughly $80,000 in less than a day after purchasing a CryptoPunk for less than a penny.
According to blockchain records made available through Larva Labs, an unknown user purchased CryptoPunk number 3860 for 99 wei — worth next to nothing — earlier today after the artwork featuring a male character smoking a cigarette had sold for 30 Ether (ETH) on Thursday — roughly $69,369 at the time. The user was then able to resell the figure for 52 ETH, or $136,675 at the time of the sale.
