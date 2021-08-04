Circle and Unstoppable Domains to introduce username-based USDC payments By Cointelegraph

Circle and Unstoppable Domains to introduce username-based USDC payments
The bid to introduce human-readable addresses as an alternative to the usual lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet address system is set to achieve another milestone following the recent partnership between Circle and Unstoppable Domains.
According to an announcement issued on Wednesday, Unstoppable Domains, a blockchain domain name provider, and USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle are collaborating to release readable “.coin” usernames for USDC transfers.
