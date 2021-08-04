Chinese state media tone down criticism of video game industry

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese state media tempered their criticism of the video game industry on Wednesday, a day after a strongly worded article drove down shares in Tencent Holdings, while still stressing concern over the use of the Internet by minors.

The articles followed Tuesday’s report in the Economic Information Daily that called online video games “spiritual opium,” adding, “No industry should be allowed to develop in a way that will destroy a generation.”

The item went viral and re-ignited investor fears about state intervention after Beijing had already targeted the education and technology sectors, wiping $60 billion off the share price of gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd at one point.