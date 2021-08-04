Canadian dollar steadies as greenback broadly slides

down 2.3% at $68.92 a barrel as the spread of the coronavirus

The price of oil , one of Canada’s major exports, was

declines since Friday. The currency traded in a range of 1.2515

the U.S. dollar, or 79.78 U.S. cents, breaking a string of

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2534 to

declines for the greenback offset falling oil prices, while

changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as broader

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

Delta variant in top consuming countries outweighed Mideast

geopolitical tensions and a fall in U.S. inventories.

But the U.S. dollar weakened against a basket of

major currencies as investors awaited U.S. employment data for

July on Friday that could provide clues to the pace of monetary

tightening in the world’s biggest economy.

Canada’s July employment report is also due on Friday.

On Wednesday, data from Statistics Canada showed that the

value of Canadian building permits rose by 6.9% in June from

May. In May, permits fell 12.9%.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

eased 3.5 basis points to 1.082%, its lowest level

since Feb. 16.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith;

Editing by Sandra Maler)