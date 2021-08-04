Canadian dollar steadies as greenback broadly slides

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as broader
declines for the greenback offset falling oil prices, while
domestic data showed building permits rebounding in June.
The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2534 to
the U.S. dollar, or 79.78 U.S. cents, breaking a string of
declines since Friday. The currency traded in a range of 1.2515
to 1.2551.
The price of oil , one of Canada’s major exports, was
down 2.3% at $68.92 a barrel as the spread of the coronavirus
Delta variant in top consuming countries outweighed Mideast
geopolitical tensions and a fall in U.S. inventories.
But the U.S. dollar weakened against a basket of
major currencies as investors awaited U.S. employment data for
July on Friday that could provide clues to the pace of monetary
tightening in the world’s biggest economy.
Canada’s July employment report is also due on Friday.
On Wednesday, data from Statistics Canada showed that the
value of Canadian building permits rose by 6.9% in June from
May. In May, permits fell 12.9%.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
eased 3.5 basis points to 1.082%, its lowest level
since Feb. 16.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith;
Editing by Sandra Maler)