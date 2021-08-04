Canadian Business Group Calls on Growth Focus as Election Looms

Article content (Bloomberg) — Canada’s largest business lobby group wants the nation’s political parties to focus on long-term growth issues as they get ready for elections as early as next month. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is calling for the parties to commit to smaller deficits, reform the tax system, reduce tax burdens for business and support the nation’s resource sectors. Those are among 37 recommendations in a report the chamber will release Thursday. The call comes amid speculation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will trigger an election, possibly within days. Within corporate Canada, some executives are worried that political leaders are devoting little serious attention to fixing the nation’s long-term competitiveness problem.

Article content “At this point none of the parties have set out a strategy for growth that will enable us to get to where we need to be,” Perrin Beatty, the chamber’s chief executive officer, said in a phone interview. “We need to have much better growth than we did prior to Covid and that’s going to be very hard to achieve.” Canada’s economy has been pummeled by the pandemic, with many businesses forced to close their doors for months to curb the spread of Covid-19. Now that vaccinations have picked up and most of the economy has been allowed to reopen, the chamber says it’s time to look past the virus and plan for a strong economic future. Sluggish Productivity Business investment in Canada was weak even before spending collapsed during the pandemic. Productivity growth, meanwhile, has deteriorated to historic lows.