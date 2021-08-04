Budapest, Prague stocks hit record highs on recovery hopes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Author of the article:

BUDAPEST — Central European stocks extended

their advance on Wednesday, with indexes in Budapest and Prague

scaling fresh highs as they tracked a rise in global markets,

while better than expected corporate earnings also boosted the

region’s bourses.

Equities in Europe and the United States extended gains as

second-quarter results fueled optimism about a fast recovery

from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Budapest’s blue chip index was up 0.86% and hit a

record high on Wednesday.

Pharmaceutical company Richter outperformed the

wider market for a second session, gaining 1.28% by 0915 GMT.

The company reported better than expected second-quarter results

on Tuesday.

Warsaw’s main index gained 0.84%. Shares in Bank

Pekao were up 3.66% by 0918 GMT after the company

reported a rise in net profit in the second quarter.

Stocks in Prague were up 0.45% and reached a near

10-year high. Bucharest gained 0.49%.

Most currencies in the CEE region also firmed, with the

Hungarian forint outperforming its peers, adding 0.27%

and trading at 354.70 per euro.

“The rally keeps going because the market believes the

central bank’s words when it says that it will keep raising

rates,” a Budapest-based FX trader said.

The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis

points to 1.2% last Tuesday to fight inflation, which lifted the

forint.

The Czech crown edged up 0.04% to trade at 25.449

versus the common currency, ahead of the central bank’s rate

meeting on Thursday where analysts expect another hike following

the start of policy tightening in June.

In the Reuters poll, all 11 analysts saw the key two-week

repo rate rising by 25 basis points to 0.75%.

The Polish zloty was up 0.12% at 4.5460 to the

euro. Unlike in Hungary or the Czech Republic, policymakers in

Poland are keeping rates unchanged.

On Wednesday central banker Eryk Lon said it is too early

to raise rates.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1100 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1226.23 1220.730 +0.45% +19.38

0 %

.BUX Budapes 49738.2 49315.61 +0.86% +18.12

t 0 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2276.77 2257.73 +0.84% +14.76

%

.BETI Buchare 11869.5 11811.33 +0.49% +21.05

st 3 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1955.16 1953.40 +0.09% +12.41

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 574.78 575.63 -0.15% +28.43

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 1.33 1.72 1.97 0.80

Rep

Hungary 2.02 2.19 2.29 1.35

Poland 0.39 0.55 0.71 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves

Editing by David Holmes

)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR