Budapest, Prague stocks hit record highs on recovery hopes

BUDAPEST — Central European stocks extended
their advance on Wednesday, with indexes in Budapest and Prague
scaling fresh highs as they tracked a rise in global markets,
while better than expected corporate earnings also boosted the
region’s bourses.
Equities in Europe and the United States extended gains as
second-quarter results fueled optimism about a fast recovery
from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Budapest’s blue chip index was up 0.86% and hit a
record high on Wednesday.
Pharmaceutical company Richter outperformed the
wider market for a second session, gaining 1.28% by 0915 GMT.
The company reported better than expected second-quarter results
on Tuesday.
Warsaw’s main index gained 0.84%. Shares in Bank
Pekao were up 3.66% by 0918 GMT after the company
reported a rise in net profit in the second quarter.
Stocks in Prague were up 0.45% and reached a near
10-year high. Bucharest gained 0.49%.
Most currencies in the CEE region also firmed, with the
Hungarian forint outperforming its peers, adding 0.27%
and trading at 354.70 per euro.
“The rally keeps going because the market believes the
central bank’s words when it says that it will keep raising
rates,” a Budapest-based FX trader said.
The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis
points to 1.2% last Tuesday to fight inflation, which lifted the
forint.
The Czech crown edged up 0.04% to trade at 25.449
versus the common currency, ahead of the central bank’s rate
meeting on Thursday where analysts expect another hike following
the start of policy tightening in June.
In the Reuters poll, all 11 analysts saw the key two-week
repo rate rising by 25 basis points to 0.75%.
The Polish zloty was up 0.12% at 4.5460 to the
euro. Unlike in Hungary or the Czech Republic, policymakers in
Poland are keeping rates unchanged.
On Wednesday central banker Eryk Lon said it is too early
to raise rates.
Article content
