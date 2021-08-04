Booking Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Booking Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2



Investing.com – Booking (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Booking announced earnings per share of $-2.55 on revenue of $2.16B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-2.04 on revenue of $1.89B.

Booking shares are down 19% from the beginning of the year, still down 16.96% from its 52 week high of $2,516.00 set on April 29. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.19% from the start of the year.

Booking shares lost 0.44% in after-hours trade following the report.

Booking follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month

Booking’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of $15.12 on revenue of $113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $12.23 on revenue of $115.42B.

Tesla had beat expectations on July 26 with second quarter EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $11.96B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9417 on revenue of $11.51B.

