Blockchain Game Splinterlands Is off to an Explosive Start By CoinQuora



Blockchain Game Splinterlands Is off to an Explosive Start



Splinterlands celebrates its rise in registrations.

The increased interest led to a boost in the games card value.

Splintershards staking has just gone live.

Splinterlands — the blockchain-based game has been creating a buzz lately following its token launch on Binance Smart Chain on July 26, 2021. The platform is thrilled to see a vast boom in registrations over the past month alone.

In detail, the sign-ups on the platform have increased by 10 times in comparison to last month. To be specific, the platform went from 500 registration on July 1 to 5,000 registrations almost every day into August.

Thanks to this boom in new users, the platform is also celebrating other big numbers as well. For instance, it saw more Spellbook sales on the first day of August than it did in the whole month of July.

To put it in numbers, the platform sold 50,000 spellbooks in one day. In contrast, it took them from May 2018 till J…

