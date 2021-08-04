Bitcoin dominance on the rise once again as crypto market rallies By Cointelegraph



Bitcoin dominance on the rise once again as crypto market rallies



Bitcoin’s price has been rallying in tandem with altcoins, sending mentions of the markets flipping back to a bullish supercycle for (BTC). The flagship cryptocurrency went through the resistance levels of $42,000 for the first time since May 19, hitting a peak of $42,541 on July 31.

Alongside the market rally, the Bitcoin dominance (BTCD) index has been seeing an uptrend as well. As per data from TradingView, BTCD hit a 3 month high of 49.2% on July 31. The last time it was at these levels was back in May when it was on the decline from the yearly high of 73.6% it hit at the start of January.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph