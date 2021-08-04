Binance to bring Bitcoin payments to Shopify via new partnership By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, continues actively expanding into the crypto payments industry through a new crypto-to-fiat integration.

The company announced Tuesday a partnership with crypto-fiat hybrid payment platform Alchemy Pay to enable peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto payments at over 2 million global merchants through its payments application Binance Pay.

Alchemy Pay 14-day price chart. Source: CoinGecko