Bank of England set to keep stimulus pumping despite inflation rebound

Article content LONDON — The Bank of England is expected to keep its huge support for Britain’s economy running at full speed on Thursday, despite a strong recovery from its pandemic slump and a jump in inflation. However, the central bank might also start to lay out its plan for how it will eventually reverse its stimulus. With more than 70% of adults in Britain now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and most social-distancing rules lifted, Britain’s economy has recouped much of its 10% crash of 2020 and is on course to match the United States and grow at the fastest pace among big rich nations this year.

Article content Inflation jumped to 2.5% in June and the BoE will say in a new set of forecasts that it is on course to rise even further about its 2% target in the months ahead. But economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE will keep its benchmark interest rate at its all-time low of 0.1% and leave its bond-buying program on course to reach its 895 billion-pound ($1.24 trillion) target size by the end of this year. Two policymakers have said the time is approaching for the removal of some of the BoE’s stimulus, echoing calls by some members of the U.S. Federal Reserve which is facing an even sharper rise in inflation. But most of the BoE’s other rate-setters have said the acceleration in price growth is likely to prove transitory as economies around the world kick back into life.