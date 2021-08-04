Baht drops ahead of rate decision, rupiah at over 6-week high

Thailand’s baht traded at 16-month lows

ahead of a policy decision by the country’s central bank on

Wednesday, while Indonesia’s rupiah extended gains, helped by an

improving outlook for Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The baht, Asia’s worst performing currency so far

this year, eased 0.2% as the Bank of Thailand was expected to

stand pat on interest rates amid the biggest COVID-19 outbreak

to date in the trade and tourism-dependent country.

Domestic sentiment remains soft compared with Thailand’s

peers as COVID-19 cases rise, increasingly straining the

country’s medical system and challenging the tourism industry,

Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

Several analysts expect the baht to stay weak for the rest

of the year.

Thailand reported its highest daily increases in new

coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, while a survey by a

capital market group showed investor confidence in Thai

financial markets had dropped to a nine-month low.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah extended gains to

hit a six-week high a day before Indonesia was set to report its

first economic growth in five quarters, according to a Reuters

poll.

Sentiment in Indonesia is “supported by encouraging signs of

moderation in COVID-19 case counts, as well as the recent

decline in U.S. Treasury yields,” analysts at Maybank wrote.

“The latter has made Indonesia’s sovereign bonds relatively

more appealing,” they said.

On the day, yield on the country’s 10-year benchmark bonds

was down 1.5 basis points at 6.261%.

Indonesia’s health minister on Monday said the wave of

coronavirus infections had passed its peak.

The country raised an above-target 34 trillion rupiah ($2.37

billion) from a biweekly bond auction on Tuesday.

On stocks, Kuala Lumpur shares dipped more than 1%

to near nine-month lows amid political uncertainty and a surge

in coronavirus cases.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he would seek

a vote on his legitimacy when parliament meets in September

after a key ally withdrew support for the government.

Singapore shares advanced more than 1% as encouraging

earnings from heavyweight lenders boosted the benchmark index.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield were up 3.6 basis

points at 1.311%

** Shares of Singapore lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp

and United Overseas Bank rise 1.4% and 1.7%,

respectively

​​

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0421 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan -0.01 -5.33 -0.24 0.48

China +0.15 +1.05 0.56 -0.17

India +0.00 -1.64 0.69 16.17

Indonesia +0.21 -1.89 0.26 2.80

Malaysia -0.19 -4.87 -0.89 -8.62

Philippines +0.05 -3.35 0.45 -7.71

S.Korea +0.24 -5.18 1.19 14.00

Singapore +0.17 -2.08 0.93 11.77

Taiwan +0.34 +2.33 0.21 19.40

Thailand -0.12 -9.38 -0.35 5.92

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Additional reporting

by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Sonali Paul)

