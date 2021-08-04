AXS price gains over 16% as Axie Infinity closes in on 1M daily active users By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

AXS price gains over 16% as Axie Infinity closes in on 1M daily active users

The price of Axie Infinity’s native token AXS surged on Wednesday despite a lackluster upward momentum elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market.

The pair rose to as much as $44.96 following a 16.44% intraday jump. Nonetheless, the strong upside move came as a part of a sideways trend that saw AXS fluctuating inside the $36.48-$56.57 price range, hinting that traders placed speculative upside bets on the token.

AXS trades near its all-time high. Source: TradingView.com
Axie Infinity revenue per month. Source: Axie World
Only 1% of the addresses holding AXS have made losses. Source: IntoTheBlock
Axie Infinity’s AXS holds above a strong support confluence. Source: TradingView.com