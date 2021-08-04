Australian regulator sues Mercedes for downplaying Takata air bag risks By Reuters



(Reuters) – Australia’s consumer watchdog filed a court case on Wednesday against Mercedes-Benz for allegedly downplaying the severity of risks associated with using Takata air bags after deaths related to its usage prompted the country’s biggest vehicle recall.

Around four million vehicles fitted with Takata Corp air bags were recalled between 2018 and 2020 by Australia after at least 23 deaths worldwide and one in Sydney were linked to the rupturing of faulty air bag inflators. (https://reut.rs/3fupO4W)

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said that the staff at Mercedes-Benz told consumers the recall was precautionary and there had been no adverse incidents, adding that it was safe to drive vehicles that were over six years old.

“These alleged representations used language which was inconsistent with the requirements of the compulsory recall notice,” ACCC added while saying it exposed consumers to chances of serious injury or death by minimising the risks.

Germany’s Daimler AG (DE:), the parent of Mercedes-Benz, was not immediately available for a Reuters’ request for comment.

Car makers like Ford Motor (NYSE:) Corp, Mazda and Honda, had pulled millions of their models off the road since 2008, in what was also the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. (https://reut.rs/3Cg6Zfu)