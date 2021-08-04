Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.38% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.38% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.59% or 0.20 points to trade at 3.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Adelaide Brighton Ltd (ASX:) added 4.66% or 0.170 points to end at 3.820 and Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.57% or 0.090 points to 2.060 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.48% or 0.020 points to trade at 0.555 at the close. GUD Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.31% or 0.40 points to end at 11.70 and Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.88% or 0.11 points to 3.71.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 694 to 643 and 420 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adelaide Brighton Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.66% or 0.170 to 3.820. Shares in Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.57% or 0.090 to 2.060.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 5.60% to 11.071 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.20% or 3.65 to $1817.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.18% or 0.13 to hit $70.69 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.41% or 0.30 to trade at $72.71 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.30% to 0.7416, while AUD/JPY rose 0.37% to 80.92.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 92.007.

