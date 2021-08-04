Asian Stocks Set to Dip as Traders Mull Fed Views: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set to slip early Thursday after U.S. stocks dipped amid mixed economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that the central bank is on course to taper stimulus support. Futures fell in Japan and Australia and were flat in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 fell from a record, led lower by energy shares, while the technology sector proved more resilient. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is on track for a liftoff in interest rates in 2023 and an announcement later this year on paring bond purchases.

Article content Clarida’s comments helped to cement money-market bets for an initial rate hike in early 2023. The latest economic data showed a much softer-than-expected ADP employment report but a record expansion for U.S. service industries. Treasury yields ended little changed and the dollar held a climb. Oil tumbled below $70 a barrel after an increase in U.S. crude inventories added to concerns about demand recovery amid the coronavirus resurgence. Clarida painted an upbeat picture of the outlook while acknowledging that the rapid spread of the delta virus strain poses a downside risk. Global stocks remain close to all-time highs as investors assess the Fed outlook, robust earnings and the challenges to economic reopening from Covid-19. China’s regulatory crackdown on private industries also remains in focus.

Article content “The market’s signaling we’re not out of the woods yet,” Cate Faddis, Grace Capital president and chief investment officer, said in an interview. “On the other hand, we’ve had a very strong year. It’s rational for the market to take a deep breath.” Among other Fed comments, St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated the view that the jump in U.S. inflation will be temporary but added it will be “more persistent” than many expect. Dallas President Robert Kaplan called for a gradual reduction in bond purchases soon as long as there’s progress in jobs numbers. In cryptocurrencies, the second-largest coin Ether was around a two-month high following a software upgrade that will trim the pace at which fresh tokens are minted.