Angela Bassett’s Record Setting TV Salary

You better run Ms. Bassett her money.
The Oscar-nominated actor has been starring on FOX’s hit drama series 9-1-1, and according to Deadline, all the actors recently secured the bag for Season 5.
Especially Angela, who is reportedly set to be making north of $450,000 an episode. Yes, you read that right — an episode!!!
Besides the fact that I love her and wish her nothing but roads paved with gold and only good things, this is also historical for the enetertainment industry as a whole.
If true, her salary would be “among the top salaries on network television for any actor — male or female — and could be the highest ever for an actress of color on a broadcast drama series.”
The other actors on the show will also see a pay increase, with Peter Krause’s salary allegedly clocking in the low $300,000’s. Not a bad pay day if you ask me.
I’m just happy to see my girl out here cashing checks. Go on and get that money!
