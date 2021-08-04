Analysts identify $40K as the make or break it level for Bitcoin price By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Analysts identify $40K as the make or break it level for Bitcoin price

Optimism from bulls is the leading sentiment of the day after (BTC) price made its way back toward the psychologically important $40,000 level.

In addition to the reversal from this week’s local low at $37,500, Gary Gensler, the chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission issued positive comments about the crypto industry and reaffirmed the goal of ironing out fraud in the ecosystem.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView