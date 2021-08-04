Akon’s Akoin pilot heralded a success, eyes countrywide rollout in Kenya By Cointelegraph

Akon’s Akoin pilot heralded a success, eyes countrywide rollout in Kenya
Akoin, the cryptocurrency project developed by Senegalese-American singer Akon, has achieved success in its initial pilot testing at western Kenya’s Mwale Medical Technology City, or MMTC, preparing for a national rollout in the near future.
The pilot, which began in November 2020, is expected to pave the way for $5 million worth of transactions per month at MMTC, according to a spokesperson for Mwale Medical Technology City. As Cointelegraph reported, the pilot stage allowed residents to pay and be paid using Akoin and have the transactions converted immediately into cell phone minutes or other forms of exchange.
