2 Healthcare Stocks Under $10 That Wall Street Predicts Will Double By StockNews



2 Healthcare Stocks Under $10 That Wall Street Predicts Will Double



The healthcare industry is growing, with significant investments in research and development and technological transformation. Given the industry tailwinds, Wall Street analysts expect healthcare stocks T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:) and OpGen (NASDAQ:), which are currently trading at less than $10, to double in price soon. Come on, how can one not read on for details on this one?.Unprecedented developments and therapeutic breakthroughs have been driving the healthcare industry’s growth, with MedTech and healthcare IT the fastest advancing segments. According to a recent survey, 92% of healthcare organizations believe they will achieve revenue growth in 2021, with one in five healthcare organizations considering a merger or acquisition this year.

Healthcare companies are increasing their capital spending and upgrading IT services to adapt to changing industry trends.

As investors rotate toward the healthcare industry to hedge against current market volatility, Wall Street analysts expect the share prices of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) and OpGen, Inc. (OPGN), which are currently trading below $10, to double soon.

