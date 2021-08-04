18 Celebs Who Disliked Their Iconic Looks

We’re not the only ones who regret pastel eyeshadow and bright pink lip gloss.

1.

Kim Kardashian was never comfortable in her iconic Met Gala dress, and cried at all the memes comparing her to a couch.


Lars Niki / Corbis via Getty Images

Kim had two versions of the dress to choose from — a floral one, and one in black. She was more comfortable in the black version, as she was already feeling insecure about being heavily pregnant and technically attending not as an invitee but as Kanye’s plus-one. However, her stylist and Anna Wintour herself preferred the floral version, so she went with that one. After the gala, she saw the memes and “cried the whole way home.” However, she now likes the look!

2.

Jennifer Aniston hated “the Rachel” from Friends.


Andrew Eccles / NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“I was not a fan of ‘the Rachel.’ That was kind of cringey for me,” Jen told Glamour magazine in 2015, revealing that she couldn’t achieve the style alone and needed hairdressers around to help.

3.

Taylor Swift spent years straightening her hair because she wasn’t into her curls.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic  via Getty Images

Ironically, her hair got straighter as she got older, and just as she was beginning to embrace her curly hair, it was gone. 

4.

And she wasn’t a huge fan of the bleached-hair look she debuted in 2016.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for the Huffington Post

Taylor’s hair was dyed for a Vogue cover after Anna Wintour suggested it. She kept it for a few months before changing it back, and later said of her look, “If you don’t look back at pictures of some of your old looks and cringe, you’re doing it wrong. See: Bleachella.”

5.

Billie Eilish hated her blue hair and spent months trying to get rid of it, but it wouldn’t come out.


Mark Sagliocco / WireImage via Getty Images

Billie sported various shades of blue for a while, but she revealed to BuzzFeed in 2019 that that wasn’t her choice. She tried to get rid of the color (calling it her least favorite color and saying she wasn’t sure why she’d done it in the first place), but her last stylist had used permanent color and it would not budge from her hair. She eventually went to black hair, then sported the green-and-black look we know her for, before recently transitioning to blonde.

6.

Ariana Grande thinks fondly of the red hair she had for Victorious, but also feels it “wasn’t her.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It’s also worth mentioning that the reason Ariana became known for wearing high ponytails was that her hair was “destroyed” after years of bleaching and dyeing it every two weeks to play Cat Valentine.

7.

Zac Efron called his Baywatch body “unrealistic” and “stupid.”


Paramount Pictures

On Hot Ones, he revealed the work that went into his look for the movie: “I realized when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard. You’re working with almost no wiggle room. You’ve got things like water under your skin you’re worrying about. Making your six-pack into a four-pack. Shit like that that’s just not…it’s just stupid; it’s just not real.”

8.

Lizzo experienced immediate regret following her recent haircut.


@lizzo / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

In a TikTok, she debuted the new look while “You Stupid Bitch” from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend played, expressing immediate regret over cutting her hair into this bob. She mostly seems to be wearing wigs and extensions since then.

9.

Mandy Moore was not a fan of the blonde hair and makeup she rocked early in her career…


Fryderyk Gabowicz / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Speaking about her hair evolution, Mandy said, “There was definitely some dated hair that was no good. I look at anything [from] when I’m a blonde, and I shudder a little bit to myself. I know it’s not terrible, and it was very of the moment, but it’s so not me. It seems so like a completely different person.” She also stated that her pastel eyeshadow and pink lip gloss were not her favorite.

10.

…or anytime she had bangs, especially the ones in A Walk to Remember.


Warner Bros. Pictures

In the same interview, Mandy revealed, “I have told my close friends and my boyfriend, if I ever talk about cutting bangs again, to pull me aside and remind me [not to]. Because anytime I cut bangs, it’s that immediate sense of, ‘Cool! I’m already growing my bangs out again.’ So that’s what I think of when I look at those bangs. They’re pretty unfortunate, and they were really hard to grow out — as all bangs are! There was that awkward [phase], the barrette, and twisting your hair.” However, the film did make her love her brown hair again!

11.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t exactly proud of this iconic ’90s look.

12.

Courteney Cox also likes to poke fun at her old looks — in particular, the bangs from Scream 3.


Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Courteney has jokingly called her bangs “cool” and suggested they come back, as well as joked, “Not the bangs!” on a photo of someone dressed as Ghostface who is about to cut the bangs off. Ex-husband David Arquette commented on a meme about the bangs with, “I have to take the fall for this. I suggested a Bettie Page look. It just didn’t work. I take full responsibility.”

13.

Pete Davidson is over all his tattoos.


Bobby Bank / GC Images via Getty Images

Pete hasn’t necessarily stated that he dislikes his tattoos, but more that he regrets getting them — he’s currently in the process of removing them because they take so long to cover up when he’s on set. He’s also joked about the process, which involves the doctor announcing each embarrassing tattoo you have and confirming that you want it removed before removing it. “If you’re going to get tattoos, just make sure you really, really want it — and aren’t on mushrooms,” Pete said.

14.

Beyoncé didn’t love her wedding dress.


Beyoncé / YouTube / Via youtube.com

According to Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, Bey actually wasn’t thrilled about her wedding dress. Tina designed the gown, calling Bey “so sweet” to let her do that, but said Beyoncé later came up to her and politely said she would let her daughter pick her own dress after the experience. “Maybe she wasn’t so excited about it at the time, but she’s a sweetheart,” Tina told the Today show.


15.

Jennifer Lawrence quickly got sick of the lob (long bob) she sported between Hunger Games movies.


Petroff / Dufour / Getty Images

Turns out, the reason Jennifer cut her locks into a pixie cut was that she had already cut her hair shoulder length but said it kept growing out to an “awkward” length and she kept having to put it back. “It just couldn’t get any uglier,” she said of her hair pre-pixie, pictured above.

16.

Anne Hathaway hated her pixie cut after chopping off her hair (on camera) for Les Misérables.


Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images

Anne called the haircut the hardest moment of her career, saying that there was nothing she could’ve done to prepare for it and that she was inconsolable afterward. She said she called her husband, looked in the mirror, and said, “I look like my gay brother. I’m just Man Hathaway.”

17.

Miley Cyrus was not fond of getting dolled up in glitter and a blonde wig for Hannah Montana.


Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

“From the time I was 11, it was, ‘You’re a pop star! That means you have to be blonde, and you have to have long hair, and you have to put on some glittery tight thing.'” Miley told Marie Claire magazine. “Meanwhile, I’m this fragile little girl playing a 16-year-old in a wig and a ton of makeup. It was like Toddlers & Tiaras. I had fucking flippers.” She said that being made to look like someone she wasn’t “probably caused some body dysmorphia” because she was “made pretty” for so many years that when it ended, she didn’t know who she was. 

18.

And finally…Emma Stone seems to have some mixed feelings about her iconic red locks.


John Lamparski / WireImage via Getty Images

Emma certainly doesn’t hate her red hair, but she has joked in the past that she was “cursed” with red hair (her natural color is blonde) after Judd Apatow insisted she dye it for Superbad so she would look different enough from Martha MacIsaac. Apparently, in every movie she did afterward, producers kept suggesting she keep the red, even when she suggested blonde — and she was apparently “delighted” to return to blonde hair for The Amazing Spider-Man. However, she went back to red after, so who knows! 

