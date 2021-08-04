18 Celebs Who Disliked Their Iconic Looks



John Lamparski / WireImage via Getty Images



Emma certainly doesn’t hate her red hair, but she has joked in the past that she was “cursed” with red hair (her natural color is blonde) after Judd Apatow insisted she dye it for Superbad so she would look different enough from Martha MacIsaac. Apparently, in every movie she did afterward, producers kept suggesting she keep the red, even when she suggested blonde — and she was apparently “delighted” to return to blonde hair for The Amazing Spider-Man. However, she went back to red after, so who knows!