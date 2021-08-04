11 Famous Musicians Evolved Beginning Of Careers Vs Now

Miley Cyrus has grown so much as a lyricist.
One of my favorite things in the world is getting hooked on an artist and doing a deep dive into their musical careers. It’s truly fascinating to see how much they’ve evolved from their debut, from album covers to lyrics to music videos — so, here are just a few examples of iconic musicians who’ve grown over the years.
1.
Here’s what Taylor Swift looked like on her first album cover, Taylor Swift (2006):
Here’s what Taylor Swift looks like on her latest album cover, Evermore (2020):
Here’s what Taylor Swift’s writing style was like for her single “Tim McGraw” (2006):
Here’s what Taylor Swift’s writing style is like from her single “Willow” (2020):
2.
Here’s what Mariah Carey looked like on her first album cover, Mariah Carey (1990):
Here’s what Mariah Carey looks like on her latest album cover, Caution (2018):
Here’s what Mariah Carey’s writing style was like for her single “Vision of Love” (1990):
Here’s what Mariah Carey’s writing style is like from her single “A No No” (2019):
3.
Here’s what Harry Styles looked like on One Direction’s first album cover, Up All Night (2011):
Here’s what Harry Styles looks like on his latest solo album cover, Fine Line (2019):
Here’s what Harry Styles’ writing style was like with One Direction for their song “Taken” (2011):
Here’s what Harry Styles’ writing style is like from his single “Treat People with Kindness” (2021):
4.
Here’s what Miley Cyrus looked like on her first album cover, Meet Miley Cyrus (2007):
Here’s what Miley Cyrus looks like on her latest album cover, Plastic Hearts (2020):
Here’s what Miley Cyrus’s writing style was like for her single “See You Again” (2007):
Here’s what Miley Cyrus’s writing style is like from her single “Angels Like You” (2021):
5.
Here’s what Drake looked like on his first album/mixtape cover, Room for Improvement (2006):
Here’s what Drake looks like on his latest album/mixtape cover, Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020):
Here’s what Drake’s writing style was like for his song “Special” (2006):
Here’s what Drake’s writing style is like from his single “Toosie Slide” (2020):
6.
Here’s what Beyoncé looked like on Destiny’s Child’s first album cover, Destiny’s Child (1998):
Here’s what Beyoncé looks like on her latest solo album cover, Lemonade (2016):
Here’s what Beyoncé’s writing style was like with Destiny’s Child for their song “Birthday” (1998):
Here’s what Beyoncé’s writing style is like from her single “Hold Up” (2016):
7.
Here’s what the Jonas Brothers looked like on their first album cover, It’s About Time (2006):
Here’s what the Jonas Brothers look like on their latest album cover, Happiness Begins (2019):
Here’s what the Jonas Brothers’ writing style was like for their single, “Mandy” (2005):
Here’s what the Jonas Brothers’ writing style is like from their single “Remember This” (2021):
Here’s what the Jonas Brothers look and sound like in their music video for “Leave Before You Love Me” (2021):
8.
Here’s what Demi Lovato looked like on their first album cover, Don’t Forget (2008):
Here’s what Demi Lovato looks like on their latest album cover, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over (2021):
Here’s what Demi Lovato’s writing style was like for their single “Get Back” (2008):
Here’s what Demi Lovato’s writing style is like from their single “Anyone” (2020):
9.
Here’s what Bruno Mars looked like on his first solo album cover, Doo-Wops & Hooligans (2010):
Here’s what Bruno Mars looks like on Silk Sonic’s latest album cover, An Evening with Silk Sonic (2021):
Here’s what Bruno Mars’ writing style was like for his single “Just the Way You Are” (2010):
Here’s what Bruno Mars’ writing style is like with Silk Sonic for their single “Skate” (2021):
10.
Here’s what Alicia Keys looked like on her first album cover, Songs in A Minor (2001):
Here’s what Alicia Keys looks like on her latest album cover, Alicia (2020):
Here’s what Alicia Keys’ writing style was like for her single “A Woman’s Worth” (2001):
Here’s what Alicia Keys’ writing style is like from her single “Time Machine” (2019):
11.
And here’s what Ariana Grande looked like on her first album cover, Yours Truly (2013):
Here’s what Ariana Grande looks like on her latest album cover, Positions (2020):
Here’s what Ariana Grande’s writing style was like for her single “Almost Is Never Enough” (2013):
Here’s what Ariana Grande’s writing style is like from her single “34+35” (2020):
