11 Famous Musicians Evolved Beginning Of Careers Vs Now

One of my favorite things in the world is getting hooked on an artist and doing a deep dive into their musical careers. It’s truly fascinating to see how much they’ve evolved from their debut, from album covers to lyrics to music videos — so, here are just a few examples of iconic musicians who’ve grown over the years.



HBO

Warning: This post includes topics of drug addiction and sexual abuse. Note: We’ve excluded collaborative albums, live albums, and movie soundtracks from the “latest album cover” category, as to highlight the artist’s solo work.