Willis Towers Watson Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Willis Towers Watson announced earnings per share of $2.66 on revenue of $2.29B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.97 on revenue of $2.21B.

Willis Towers Watson shares are down 3.19% from the beginning of the year, still down 24.98% from its 52 week high of $271.87 set on May 10. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.8% from the start of the year.

Willis Towers Watson follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Willis Towers Watson’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on July 13, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.2 on revenue of $29.97B.

PayPal Holdings Inc had beat expectations on July 28 with second quarter EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $6.24B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $6.27B.

